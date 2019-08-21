Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered remarks at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Middle East peace and security in New York City. He focused most of his remarks on Iran, which was subject to a United Nations-imposed arms embargo lasting through October 2020. Secretary Pompeo said his agency had a clock on its website ticking down to that deadline, saying he wanted to use the time until the expiry to build a regional and global coalition aimed at curbing what he called bad behavior by Iran and its leaders.



Sponsor: Department of State,United Nations,United Nations | Security Council

